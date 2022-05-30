“East al-Quds will Remain Eternal Capital of Palestine”

Islam Times - Al-Quds will remain an eternal capital of the state of Palestine and sovereignty over holy sites there belongs to the Palestinians, says a Palestinian Authority official.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for President Mahmoud Abbas, said on Sunday the occupied East al-Quds, with its Islamic and Christian holy sites, will remain the integral part of Palestine. “Islamic and Christian sanctities are a red line, and their desecration can never be accepted. Al-Quds, with its sanctities, is not for sale. Peace will not be at any price.”He made the remarks in response to recent comments by Israeli Premier Naftali Bennett, who claimed that “al-Quds will remain a united city that will never be divided again.”Denouncing the remarks Bennett, Abu Rudeineh said, “These Israeli statements will not give legitimacy to the occupation of al-Quds, and the occupation will end.”The spokesman said the only way to gain security, peace and stability in the Palestinian occupied territories and the world was through the fulfillment of the legitimate rights of our Palestinian people. “It is not possible to achieve security and stability in our region, as long as Israel continues its war on our people, their land and their holy sites, and as long as it deals as a state above the law and rejects the resolutions of international legitimacy and the foundations of the peace process.”