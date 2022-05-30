0
Monday 30 May 2022 - 02:56

Palestinian Presidency: ‘Israel’ Irresponsibly, Recklessly Playing with Fire

Story Code : 996744

Abu Rudeineh told Voice of Palestine radio that “Israel is disregarding the international community,” and that it “does not respect the decisions of international legitimacy, and considers itself to be above the law.”

He urged “the international community, especially the US administration, to shoulder its responsibilities towards what is happening and not to deal with double standards.”

“All the Israeli measures in occupied Jerusalem are in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions, which consider Jerusalem to be part of the territories occupied since 1967,” said Abu Rudeineh. He pointed out that “Israel has become an isolated country in the world due to its crimes and its failure to abide by international resolutions.”

“The road to security and peace in the region passes through fulfillment of the rights of our people. Islamic and Christian sanctities are a red line, and their desecration can never be accepted.”
