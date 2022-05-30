0
Monday 30 May 2022 - 09:25

‘Israeli’ Military’s Special Forces Head to Cyprus to Exercise for Fight against Hezbollah

Story Code : 996804
According to the Zionist military, the wargames — taking place jointly with the Cypriot military — are aimed at “improving the readiness of troops and their competence in operational missions deep in enemy territory,” referring to Lebanon.

The occupation’s military said both conscript and reserve troops from the 98th Paratroopers Division, along with air force units and other special forces — such as the elite Shayetet 13 navy unit — were to participate in the drills in Cyprus.

Among other things, the drills will simulate evacuating wounded troops by helicopter, and dropping logistics equipment with heavy transport squadrons, according to the ‘Israeli’ military.

The ‘Israeli’ military said the exercises would be carried out in various terrains, including urban and rural areas in mountainous terrain, which resemble Lebanon.

Also during the final week of the major wargame — dubbed ‘Chariots of Fire’ — the Air Force will simulate airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, over the Mediterranean Sea.

The ‘Chariots of Fire’ drill — scheduled to last through June 3 — is the Zionist occupation military’s largest exercise in decades.

It has focused on sudden events erupting in multiple theaters at the same time, while focusing on fighting Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Military officials said the drills were aimed at raising the competence and readiness of troops and top brass for war on multiple fronts.
