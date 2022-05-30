0
Monday 30 May 2022 - 09:59

Yemen’s Parliament to Criminalize All Forms of Normalization with Israel: Prime Minister

Story Code : 996810
Yemen’s Parliament to Criminalize All Forms of Normalization with Israel: Prime Minister
Yemeni Prime Minister Abdulaziz bin Habtoor told Arabic-language al-Masirah television network that the parliament will soon pass a law that makes it a crime to normalize relations with the Tel Aviv regime.

He said that the measure falls within the framework of the Yemeni nation’s aspirations as Palestine is the foremost and principal issue of the Muslim world.

“We stand by the side of the Palestinian nation and their struggle in the face of Israeli threats to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the occupied al-Quds city,” Habtoor noted.

He noted that blatant Israeli provocations and violations at al-Aqsa Mosque are part of the Israeli regime’s attempts to put itself in a victorious position in the aftermath of normalization deals with a number of Arab states.

This comes after Iraqi lawmakers last Thursday passed a similar bill criminalizing any normalization of relations, including business ties, with Israel. The legislation says that any violation of the law is punishable with the death penalty or life imprisonment.

The law was approved with 275 lawmakers voting in favor of it in the 329-seat assembly. A parliament statement said the legislation is “a true reflection of the will of the people.”

Influential Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, whose party won the largest number of seats in Iraq’s parliamentary elections last year, called for Iraqis to take to the streets to celebrate the “great achievement.” Hundreds later gathered in central Baghdad, chanting anti-Israel slogans.
