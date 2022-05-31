Israeli Regime Destroys Well Benefiting 400 Palestinian Farmers in Occupied West Bank
Story Code : 996922
WAFA cited Mazouz Marabeh, a resident of Ras Atiyeh, as saying that that regime's soldiers broke into the western part of the village, destroyed the well and seized all equipment used to draw water from the well.
He said that by destroying the well, owned and operated by Ras Atiyeh Agricultural Cooperative, Israel has denied 400 farmers from benefiting from its water which they used to irrigate 4000 dunums of their agricultural lands.
Marabeh said Israel destroyed the well to prevent all these farmers from benefiting from its water.