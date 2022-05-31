0
Tuesday 31 May 2022 - 02:45

Chief: NATO to Boost Defense Across Entire Territory, Not Only Eastern Flank

Story Code : 996924
Stoltenberg told Spanish newspaper ABC that NATO expects the summit to boost preparedness and strengthen defenses throughout the alliances entire territory and not just the eastern flank.

He stated nobody can tell precisely how soon the conflict in Ukraine would end but noted that NATO had shared intelligence on Ukraine last autumn and that the alliance should be ready that hostilities there would last long.

Stoltenberg also urged NATO countries to support Ukraine's right to self-defence.

The chief of the alliance also stressed that the bloc would embark on a path to deepening cooperation with the European Union and countries in the Indo-Pacific region at the Madrid summit, which is scheduled on June 29-30.

"At the Madrid summit, we will chart the way ahead for the next decade. We will reset our deterrence and defense for a more dangerous world. We will deepen our cooperation with like-minded countries and organizations, including the European Union and countries in the Indo-Pacific," Stoltenberg noted at a ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of Spain's accession to NATO.

According to Stoltenberg, Finland and Sweden are also expected to join the summit, given their "historic applications" for the membership in the alliance.

Earlier in May, Finland and Sweden submitted their membership bids to NATO but Turkey blocked them, claiming the two Nordic nations were supporting the Kurdistan Workers' Party, labelled as terrorist in Ankara and several other countries.

 
