Tuesday 31 May 2022 - 02:49

30 Chinese Military Jets Enter Taiwan Air Defense Zone

30 Chinese Military Jets Enter Taiwan Air Defense Zone
Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained for the past two years or so of repeated missions by China's air force near the democratically governed island, often in the southwestern part of its air defense identification zone, or ADIZ, close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands, Reuters reported.

The latest Chinese mission included 22 fighters, as well as electronic warfare, early warning and antisubmarine aircraft, the Taiwan ministry said, Reuters reported.

It was the largest military operations since Taiwan reported 39 Chinese aircraft in its ADIZ on Jan. 23.

There was no immediate comment from China, which has in the past said such moves were drills aimed at protecting the country's sovereignty.
