Yemeni Oil Ship Seized by Saudi-led Coalition

Islam Times - A spokesman for Yemen’s Oil Company said on Monday that the Saudi-Emirati coalition seized a new Yemeni ship carrying oil products.

An official spokesman for the Yemeni National Salvation Government Oil Company Issam al-Mutawakil announced the seizure of another oil tanker belonging to the country by Saudi-led coalition forces.Saying that the Saudi coalition continues to steal ships carrying petroleum products, al-Mutawakil added that the Yemeni ship carrying 29, 454 tons of diesel was prevented from entering Port of al-Hudaydah in Yemen.Yemeni groups signed a ceasefire agreement in al-Hudaydah during the talks on 13 December 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. But Saudi coalition forces have since regularly violated the ceasefire and are targeting civilians in the province.Saudi-led coalition forces have also violated the ceasefire in Al Hudaydah province 123 times during the last 24 hours, media sources reported on Monday.