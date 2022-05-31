Rockets Target US Military Base in Ain al-Assad in Iraq

Islam Times - Iraqi sources reported Monday night a rocket attack on the Ain al-Assad base in Anbar province, western Iraq, which hosts US terrorist forces.

In recent months, US logistics convoys and military bases have been repeatedly targeted in various parts of Iraq.The Iraqi Saberin news channel reported on Monday that several loud explosions were heard from the Ain al-Assad base.In this regard, some sources stated that the rocket attack was carried out with 6 122 mm rockets.The Iraqi Saberin news channel reported that US forces blocked the doors of the Ain al-Assad base after the rocket attack.The Saberin news channel did not provide further details or possible casualties in the attack.Attacks on US support convoys, interests and forces in Iraq have increased over the past year, some groups have been able to target US military bases in Ain al-Assad (Al-Anbar), Al-Harir (Erbil) and Victoria (near Baghdad International Airport).Resistance groups in Iraq have repeatedly stated that if American forces continue to occupy their country, in any case, they preserve the right to confront the aggressors and the occupiers.