0
Tuesday 31 May 2022 - 02:52

Rockets Target US Military Base in Ain al-Assad in Iraq

Story Code : 996927
Rockets Target US Military Base in Ain al-Assad in Iraq
In recent months, US logistics convoys and military bases have been repeatedly targeted in various parts of Iraq.

The Iraqi Saberin news channel reported on Monday that several loud explosions were heard from the Ain al-Assad base.

In this regard, some sources stated that the rocket attack was carried out with 6 122 mm rockets.

The Iraqi Saberin news channel reported that US forces blocked the doors of the Ain al-Assad base after the rocket attack.

The Saberin news channel did not provide further details or possible casualties in the attack.

Attacks on US support convoys, interests and forces in Iraq have increased over the past year, some groups have been able to target US military bases in Ain al-Assad (Al-Anbar), Al-Harir (Erbil) and Victoria (near Baghdad International Airport).

Resistance groups in Iraq have repeatedly stated that if American forces continue to occupy their country, in any case, they preserve the right to confront the aggressors and the occupiers.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ansarullah Leader Days Zionism is a Threat to All Muslims
Ansarullah Leader Days Zionism is a Threat to All Muslims
Saudi Arabia, ‘Israel’ Preparing Major Diplomatic Meeting
Saudi Arabia, ‘Israel’ Preparing Major Diplomatic Meeting
31 May 2022
US Gives Up Plan to Open Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds: Report
US Gives Up Plan to Open Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds: Report
31 May 2022
Turkey Says Not Need
Turkey Says Not Need 'Permission' to Conduct Military Operation in Syria
30 May 2022
Germany: EU Unity on Russia Sanctions “Crumbling”
Germany: EU Unity on Russia Sanctions “Crumbling”
30 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Military’s Special Forces Head to Cyprus to Exercise for Fight against Hezbollah
‘Israeli’ Military’s Special Forces Head to Cyprus to Exercise for Fight against Hezbollah
30 May 2022
Yemen’s Parliament to Criminalize All Forms of Normalization with Israel: Prime Minister
Yemen’s Parliament to Criminalize All Forms of Normalization with Israel: Prime Minister
30 May 2022
Hundreds Hold Rally in Aleppo to Protest Presence of Turkish Forces in Syria
Hundreds Hold Rally in Aleppo to Protest Presence of Turkish Forces in Syria
29 May 2022
Chief: Hamas Prepared for Any Possible Scenario
Chief: Hamas Prepared for Any Possible Scenario
29 May 2022
China: US Has Become Source of Turbulence
China: US Has Become Source of Turbulence
29 May 2022
Trump Warns Third World War
Trump Warns Third World War 'Would Be Like No Other'
29 May 2022
Iraqi Shia Politician Warns of Turkey
Iraqi Shia Politician Warns of Turkey's Plan to Occupy Iraq
29 May 2022
Hamas Announces National Mobilization against Israeli Regime
Hamas Announces National Mobilization against Israeli Regime
29 May 2022