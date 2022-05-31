Ansarullah Leader Days Zionism is a Threat to All Muslims

Islam Times - The Secretary-General of the Yemeni Ansarullah Movement stated on Monday night that the Zionist aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque is provocative, adding that the danger of Zionism is a threat to all Muslims and targets the sanctities of the Islamic Ummah.

On Sunday, thousands of Israeli extremists, chanting “Death to Arabs,” paraded through the heart of the main Palestinian thoroughfare in al-Quds’ Old City, in a show of provocation that risked setting off a new wave of confrontations in the tense city.Al-Aqsa Mosque, as the main symbol of the Islamic-Palestinian identity of the city of al- Quds, has always been the target of the destructive actions of the occupying regime.Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen’s popular Ansarullah resistance movement, said in a televised address on Monday that the Israeli attacks on al-Aqsa Mosque were provocative and desecrated Muslim holy sites.The secretary-general of the Yemeni Ansarullah movement, in a meeting with the tribes of the "Dhamar" province, stated that the Zionists are seeking to destroy this holy place by attacking the Al-Aqsa Mosque.Abdul-Malik Badruldeen al-Houthi in this meeting called for the unity of the Islamic Ummah and added that if the Islamic Ummah fails to defend Palestine and Al-Aqsa Mosque, it means enabling the enemy to start its conspiracies.In another part of his speech, the Secretary-General of the Yemeni Ansarullah Movement referred to the normalization of relations between some Arab regimes in the region and the Zionist regime and said: "Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the flag bearers of hypocrisy today."Emphasizing that full and direct control over Muslim resources and facilities is the goal of the United States and Israel, Ansarallah's leader added that the invasion of Yemen was aimed at empowering the Israeli enemy.Backed by the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and several other countries, invaded Yemen in March 2015. The outbreak of war by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen has so far killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of Yemenis. Yemen is still under the Saudi attacks and blockade.