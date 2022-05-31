0
Tuesday 31 May 2022 - 08:07

Blinken Discusses Iran's Nuclear Deal, Ukraine with Saudi FM

Story Code : 996962
Blinken Discusses Iran
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan discussed issues of mutual interests and regional and international issues including development in Ukraine and Iran's nuclear deal.

They also discussed the most prominent regional and international issues and efforts made with regard to them.

According to the statement, the US and Saudi foreign ministers discussed the challenge of Iran's nuclear program, claiming that Iran has destabilizing behavior in the region.

This comes as Zionist media reflected the telephone conversation between the American and Saudi foreign ministers, claiming that it was aimed to mediate relations between Riyadh and Tel Aviv.
