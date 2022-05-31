Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Reliance on Domestic Capacities to Nullify Sanctions

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei denounced sanctions as the superpowers’ weapon against nations, saying that attention to domestic strength and capacities will disable that weapon.

Emomali Rahmon, the president of Tajikistan, and his entourage met with Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran on Monday."The capacity for expanding cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan in various fields is much greater than the current level and needs to be fundamentally improved. Relations between the two countries must undergo a fundamental change in accordance with the policy of the Iranian government to strengthen relations with its neighbors," the Leader said in the meeting.Ayatollah Khamenei called the two countries kinsmen and brothers and referred to the deep historical, religious, cultural and linguistic commonalities between Iran and Tajikistan.The Leader also praised the president of Tajikistan's efforts to promote the Persian language. Referring to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s first foreign visit to Tajikistan, Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out, "This visit shows the government's commitment to expanding relations with Tajikistan. The level of relations has increased over the past year, but it is far from having reached the desired point."The Leader stated that Iran's technical, engineering, industrial and scientific capacities are very important and able to help Tajikistan, according to Khamenei.ir."In order to use these capacities and determinedly expand cooperation, the Joint Commission should make serious plans and schedule in order for all the signed documents to reach the stage of being executed," the Leader stated.Ayatollah Khamenei described the diverse climate of Iran, the vast lands and plains, the scientific, technological and industrial developments, the knowledge-based companies in Iran, as well as the abundant water and extensive mines in Tajikistan as being areas for promoting joint cooperation. He pointed out, "Despite the sanctions, the Islamic Republic of Iran has made favorable progresses in different fields. If these sanctions hadn’t existed, these achievements wouldn’t have been made because sanctions made us rely on our own domestic strengths and capacities."The Leader then called the sanctions the superpowers’ weapon against nations and emphasized, "What disables this weapon is paying attention to domestic strengths and capacities."Emphasizing that one of the areas for cooperation and discussions between Iran and Tajikistan is regional issues, especially the situation in Afghanistan, he added, "Iran and Tajikistan share concerns about Afghanistan. Both countries are worried about the spread of terrorism and the growth of Takfiri groups in Afghanistan. We believe that those who are currently governing in Afghanistan should manage to include all groups by forming a comprehensive, inclusive government."The Leader also referred to the recent visit of the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Tajikistan and the opening of a military drone factory. He noted that such cooperation was very important and explained, "Military drones are indeed an important factor in ensuring the security of countries today."In the meeting, which was also attended by the Iranian president, Emomali Rahmon expressed his pleasure at being present in Tehran and meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. He also referred to his talks with the president of Iran and added, "Good negotiations in various fields including trade, economic and industrial relations were held. Considering the agreements that have been signed, it is hoped that with your guidance relations between the two countries will expand even more."He stated that concerns over security, especially with regards to Afghanistan and the spread of terrorism, are important issues for both countries. He went on to say, "We wish for peace, stability and a government that includes all ethnicities in Afghanistan. We hope that these concerns can be overcome by increasing cooperation in security between Iran and Tajikistan."