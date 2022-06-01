0
Wednesday 1 June 2022 - 08:07

Israeli Occupation Forces Advance into Lebanon’s Border

Story Code : 997139
The Zionist force, composed on two Merkava tanks and a large number infantry troops, carried out a military deployment in a Lebanese area without violating the Blue Line, demarcated by the United Nations and about which Lebanon expressed reservations.

After the Israeli withdrawal from most of the Lebanese territories, the United Nations demarcated the Lebanese-Palestinian borders; however, Lebanon expressed reservations about several positions where the Blue Line meanders the Lebanese territories.

The Zionist force remained for an hour before it withdrew as the Lebanese army units and UNIFIL troops raised alert in the area.
