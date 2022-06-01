0
Wednesday 1 June 2022 - 09:25

Ayatollah Khamenei to Pope Francis: We Expect You to Defend People of Palestine, Yemen

Story Code : 997149
Ayatollah Khamenei to Pope Francis: We Expect You to Defend People of Palestine, Yemen
In the message, Imam Khamenei praised some stances adopted by Pope Francis in strengthening relationship between Islam and Christianity and defending the oppressed people in the world and emphasized, “We expect you to continue to work to defend the oppressed people of the world, especially in Palestine and Yemen, and to have a clear and transparent stance in that respect.”

Pope Francis, for his part, conveyed his greetings to Imam Khamenei and other Iranian religious dignitaries and personalities, adding, “We also accept all the issues the Iranian Leader says in the field.”

During their meeting, the two religious personalities called for the significance of synergy and cooperation among religions.
