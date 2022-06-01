0
Wednesday 1 June 2022 - 10:17

Yemen Fully Ready To Confront Any Saudi Military Option: Defense Minister

Story Code : 997151
Yemen Fully Ready To Confront Any Saudi Military Option: Defense Minister
Condemning the violation of the UN-declared ceasefire by the Saudi coalition, al-Atifi stated, "We tell the countries of aggression that what they are dreaming of will not come true and their future will be more painful than their past."

"We are fully prepared for combat in the face of any emergency, and we are ready for all military options," he added.

News sources on Wednesday reported that the Saudi coalition has violated the humanitarian-military ceasefire in Yemen 111 times during the past day.

A Yemeni military source said that the violations included the flying of Saudi coalitions' drones and spy aircraft over different Yemeni provinces, including Taiz, Marib and Saada.

Saudi mercenaries set up combat fortifications around the city of Marib and targeted the positions of army forces and popular committees in Jazan, according to the source.

The ceasefire in other Yemeni provinces is also being violated by the Saudi coalition.

Saudi Arabia launched a devastating war against Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allies and with the support of the United States and several Western states, to return the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi to power and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running the country in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.

UN Special Representative Hans Grundberg has recently announced a two-month ceasefire in Yemen beginning on April 1.

Widespread violations of the temporary ceasefire have resulted in the martyrdom and injury of a number of civilians and damage to their farms and property.
