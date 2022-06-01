0
Wednesday 1 June 2022 - 10:16

Israeli forces kill Palestinian woman near West Bank camp

The Israeli army claimed Ghufrane Harun Warasneh was wielding a knife as she approached a soldier
Brothers mourn over the body of their sister Ghofran Warasnah, killed by Israeli security forces, at the morgue of al-Ahli Hospital in the West Bank city of Hebron on 1 June 2022 (AFP)
The Israeli army claimed in a statement that "an assailant armed with a knife advanced toward a soldier who was conducting routine security activity on Route 60. The soldiers responded with live fire."

The Palestinian health ministry identified her as 31-year-old Ghufrane Harun Warasneh, a former detainee who was released from an Israeli prison in April.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said Israeli forces on the scene had blocked its medics from reaching Warasnah, who was shot through the torso, for 20 minutes before allowing them to transfer her to al-Ahli hospital, in the nearby Palestinian city of Hebron, where she was pronounced dead. 

The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned the killing as a "field execution".

"She was en route to her work and there were no incidents there or danger to the criminals," it said in a statement.
So far this year, Israeli forces have killed more than 50 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including prominent journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

On Friday, Israeli forces shot dead a 15-year-old Palestinian near Bethlehem, after confrontations erupted between al-Khader's residents and the soldiers who stormed the town to "secure an intersection near the illegal settlement of Efrat," according to Israeli media.

Ghonaim is the 15th Palestinian teenager to be killed by Israeli fire this year. 

Two days earlier, 16-year-old Gaith Yamin was killed by Israeli soldiers as they secured the arrival of Israeli settlers at Joseph's Tomb, on the outskirts of the West Bank city of Nablus, a site revered by Muslims and Jews and a regular flashpoint between Palestinians and Israelis.
 
