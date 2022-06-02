0
Thursday 2 June 2022 - 02:08

Russia Warns OPCW about ’Impending Provocations’ By Ukraine with Chemical Weapons

"We have already informed [the OPCW]. In total, we have recently sent 12 verbal notes, in which we wrote in detail about the places and methods of the supposed provocations [by Ukraine]," Shulgin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The OPCW is currently researching this information, the diplomat added as cited by Sputnik.

Kiev and Washington previously tried to speculate that there was a threat that Moscow would launch a chemical attack. Russia says it destroyed its last stockpiles of chemical weapons in 2017 and that it was certified by the OPCW.

Later, the American press reported, citing sources, that the narrative propagated by the US officials contradicted intelligence reports on the issue.
