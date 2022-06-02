0
Thursday 2 June 2022 - 02:12

NATO Secretary General to Meet with Top US Officials

Story Code : 997259
NATO Secretary General to Meet with Top US Officials
Stoltenberg will meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, and the two will hold a press conference, according to a press release from NATO. He will make joint remarks with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday, The Hill reported.

The NATO secretary general is also expected to meet with national security adviser Jake Sullivan, according to the NATO release.

Biden earlier this month met with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, whose countries have formally applied for NATO membership after the Russia-Ukraine war shifted the nations’ stances on joining the alliance.

Biden voiced his support for both joining the military alliance, saying, “Finland and Sweden make NATO stronger.”

Stoltenberg also met with Finnish and Swedish officials earlier this month after the countries submitted their applications. All 30 NATO nations must agree on NATO membership for both, though Turkey has objected to their memberships.

Last Friday, Blinken said the US was “confident” that both countries would be able to join the military alliance.

“There is a very strong consensus in NATO for the admission of Finland and Sweden, and I remain confident that we will work through this process swiftly and that things will move forward with both countries,” he said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia’s Nuclear Forces Holding Drills NE Moscow
Russia’s Nuclear Forces Holding Drills NE Moscow
Yemenis Use ‘Food-carrying Rockets’ To Help Saudi-blocked City: Report
Yemenis Use ‘Food-carrying Rockets’ To Help Saudi-blocked City: Report
1 June 2022
US to Provide Ukraine with Advanced Weapons : Biden
US to Provide Ukraine with Advanced Weapons : Biden
1 June 2022
Israeli Regime Forces Shot Dead Palestinian Woman in Occupied West Bank
Israeli Regime Forces Shot Dead Palestinian Woman in Occupied West Bank
1 June 2022
Blinken Discusses Iran
Blinken Discusses Iran's Nuclear Deal, Ukraine with Saudi FM
31 May 2022
Zionists
Zionists' Military Base Set on Fire in Al-Quds
31 May 2022
Ansarullah Leader Days Zionism is a Threat to All Muslims
Ansarullah Leader Days Zionism is a Threat to All Muslims
31 May 2022
Saudi Arabia, ‘Israel’ Preparing Major Diplomatic Meeting
Saudi Arabia, ‘Israel’ Preparing Major Diplomatic Meeting
31 May 2022
US Gives Up Plan to Open Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds: Report
US Gives Up Plan to Open Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds: Report
31 May 2022
Turkey Says Not Need
Turkey Says Not Need 'Permission' to Conduct Military Operation in Syria
30 May 2022
Germany: EU Unity on Russia Sanctions “Crumbling”
Germany: EU Unity on Russia Sanctions “Crumbling”
30 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Military’s Special Forces Head to Cyprus to Exercise for Fight against Hezbollah
‘Israeli’ Military’s Special Forces Head to Cyprus to Exercise for Fight against Hezbollah
30 May 2022
Yemen’s Parliament to Criminalize All Forms of Normalization with Israel: Prime Minister
Yemen’s Parliament to Criminalize All Forms of Normalization with Israel: Prime Minister
30 May 2022