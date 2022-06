Islam Times - Reflecting the political chaos in the Zionist entity, Rabbi Meir Mazuz considered that the Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz and foreign minister Yair Lapid are worse than the Zionists.

Mazuz added that Gantz and Lapid hate their people, adding that they want to destroy the youths and the elders in the entity.The rabbi considered that the Israeli government is suppressing the pupils of the Talmudic schools, knowing that his remarks are made in response to the cabinet plan to slash the subsidies given to religious institutions.The Zionist prime minister Naftali Bennett responded to Mazuz, criticizing his remarks which classify brothers and foes as equal.