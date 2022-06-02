0
Thursday 2 June 2022 - 03:01

China Conducts Military Exercises as Warning for US-Taiwan Collusion

Story Code : 997263
China Conducts Military Exercises as Warning for US-Taiwan Collusion
Beijing has been particularly unhappy with US support for Taiwan and its latest announcement by President Joe Biden, which offered the island military support under the Taiwan Relations Act and signaled a change in American policy towards its “strategic ambiguity” over Taiwan.

In a statement, the People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theatre Command said that “recently, the United States has frequently made moves on the Taiwan issue, saying one thing and doing another, instigating support for Taiwan independence forces, which will push Taiwan into a dangerous situation,” the command added.

The command stated that Taiwan is part of China. As such, Chinese troops have continued to strengthen their military training and preparations to impede interferences from external forces’ and actions by those who support Taiwan’s independence. China has not stated the date of when the drills had taken place.

On Monday, however, Taiwan claimed that China conducted the largest incursion into its airspace since January. Despite that claim, the Air Defence Identification Zone confirmed that Chinese aircraft have not been flying in Taiwan’s airspace. A broader area Taiwan monitors and patrols allowed Taiwanese fighters to warn away 30 aircraft, said the defense ministry.

Previously, China’s Foreign Ministry accused US Secretary of State Antony Blinken of “smearing” the nation on Friday, following his speech asking for steps to “counteract Beijing’s influence”.

In his address, Blinken claimed that China intends to “reshape the international order” in a broad address on Thursday, calling for a “global order defense”.

At a routine news briefing, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Blinken’s speech “spreads false information, exaggerates the China threat, interferes in China’s internal affairs, and smears China’s domestic and foreign policies.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia’s Nuclear Forces Holding Drills NE Moscow
Russia’s Nuclear Forces Holding Drills NE Moscow
Yemenis Use ‘Food-carrying Rockets’ To Help Saudi-blocked City: Report
Yemenis Use ‘Food-carrying Rockets’ To Help Saudi-blocked City: Report
1 June 2022
US to Provide Ukraine with Advanced Weapons : Biden
US to Provide Ukraine with Advanced Weapons : Biden
1 June 2022
Israeli Regime Forces Shot Dead Palestinian Woman in Occupied West Bank
Israeli Regime Forces Shot Dead Palestinian Woman in Occupied West Bank
1 June 2022
Blinken Discusses Iran
Blinken Discusses Iran's Nuclear Deal, Ukraine with Saudi FM
31 May 2022
Zionists
Zionists' Military Base Set on Fire in Al-Quds
31 May 2022
Ansarullah Leader Days Zionism is a Threat to All Muslims
Ansarullah Leader Days Zionism is a Threat to All Muslims
31 May 2022
Saudi Arabia, ‘Israel’ Preparing Major Diplomatic Meeting
Saudi Arabia, ‘Israel’ Preparing Major Diplomatic Meeting
31 May 2022
US Gives Up Plan to Open Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds: Report
US Gives Up Plan to Open Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds: Report
31 May 2022
Turkey Says Not Need
Turkey Says Not Need 'Permission' to Conduct Military Operation in Syria
30 May 2022
Germany: EU Unity on Russia Sanctions “Crumbling”
Germany: EU Unity on Russia Sanctions “Crumbling”
30 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Military’s Special Forces Head to Cyprus to Exercise for Fight against Hezbollah
‘Israeli’ Military’s Special Forces Head to Cyprus to Exercise for Fight against Hezbollah
30 May 2022
Yemen’s Parliament to Criminalize All Forms of Normalization with Israel: Prime Minister
Yemen’s Parliament to Criminalize All Forms of Normalization with Israel: Prime Minister
30 May 2022