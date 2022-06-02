Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah Would Not Have Liberated Lebanon without the Iranian Support

Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the Islamic Resistance would not have been able to liberate and protect Lebanon from the Israeli aggression without the Iranian support.

Addressing the Iranian foreign ministry’s memorial ceremony on the anniversary of Imam Ruhollah Khomeini’s death, Sheikh Qassem indicated that Iran has supported the Resistance in Lebanon without asking for any political return.His eminence also indicated that the United States and its puppets have besieged Lebanon and supported the Zionist occupation.Sheikh Qassem added that the Palestinian people benefited from Islamic Revolution in Iran in order to face the Israeli enemy.