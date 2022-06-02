0
Thursday 2 June 2022 - 04:10

Kremlin Says Putin, Zelensky Could Meet Only to Finalize `Certain Document’

Story Code : 997267
Kremlin Says Putin, Zelensky Could Meet Only to Finalize `Certain Document’
“No one could ever exclude such a meeting a priori, but arrangements for it should be made. Putin and Zelensky could meet only to finalize a certain document, yet work on it was suspended rather long ago and has never been resumed,” Peskov said.

In response to a question about whether Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Turkey on June 8 would be related to a potential meeting in Istanbul between Moscow, Kiev and the United Nations, Peskov said that these would be “single-context” events.

“Therefore, there is an indirect connection between the events, indeed,” he said. “Yet there is still no clear-cut vision with regard to a meeting (between Russian, Ukrainian and UN delegations – TASS),” the presidential spokesman said.

Nor is there an indication for Putin’s potential visit to Turkey, Peskov added. “There is an invitation, and the timing will be agreed via diplomatic channels,” he said, failing to give the exact date.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia’s Nuclear Forces Holding Drills NE Moscow
Russia’s Nuclear Forces Holding Drills NE Moscow
Yemenis Use ‘Food-carrying Rockets’ To Help Saudi-blocked City: Report
Yemenis Use ‘Food-carrying Rockets’ To Help Saudi-blocked City: Report
1 June 2022
US to Provide Ukraine with Advanced Weapons : Biden
US to Provide Ukraine with Advanced Weapons : Biden
1 June 2022
Israeli Regime Forces Shot Dead Palestinian Woman in Occupied West Bank
Israeli Regime Forces Shot Dead Palestinian Woman in Occupied West Bank
1 June 2022
Blinken Discusses Iran
Blinken Discusses Iran's Nuclear Deal, Ukraine with Saudi FM
31 May 2022
Zionists
Zionists' Military Base Set on Fire in Al-Quds
31 May 2022
Ansarullah Leader Days Zionism is a Threat to All Muslims
Ansarullah Leader Days Zionism is a Threat to All Muslims
31 May 2022
Saudi Arabia, ‘Israel’ Preparing Major Diplomatic Meeting
Saudi Arabia, ‘Israel’ Preparing Major Diplomatic Meeting
31 May 2022
US Gives Up Plan to Open Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds: Report
US Gives Up Plan to Open Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds: Report
31 May 2022
Turkey Says Not Need
Turkey Says Not Need 'Permission' to Conduct Military Operation in Syria
30 May 2022
Germany: EU Unity on Russia Sanctions “Crumbling”
Germany: EU Unity on Russia Sanctions “Crumbling”
30 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Military’s Special Forces Head to Cyprus to Exercise for Fight against Hezbollah
‘Israeli’ Military’s Special Forces Head to Cyprus to Exercise for Fight against Hezbollah
30 May 2022
Yemen’s Parliament to Criminalize All Forms of Normalization with Israel: Prime Minister
Yemen’s Parliament to Criminalize All Forms of Normalization with Israel: Prime Minister
30 May 2022