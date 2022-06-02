Kremlin Says Putin, Zelensky Could Meet Only to Finalize `Certain Document’

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky could meet only to finalize “a certain document”, yet the two sides suspended work on it long ago, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

“No one could ever exclude such a meeting a priori, but arrangements for it should be made. Putin and Zelensky could meet only to finalize a certain document, yet work on it was suspended rather long ago and has never been resumed,” Peskov said.In response to a question about whether Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Turkey on June 8 would be related to a potential meeting in Istanbul between Moscow, Kiev and the United Nations, Peskov said that these would be “single-context” events.“Therefore, there is an indirect connection between the events, indeed,” he said. “Yet there is still no clear-cut vision with regard to a meeting (between Russian, Ukrainian and UN delegations – TASS),” the presidential spokesman said.Nor is there an indication for Putin’s potential visit to Turkey, Peskov added. “There is an invitation, and the timing will be agreed via diplomatic channels,” he said, failing to give the exact date.