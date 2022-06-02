China, Russia to Step Up Cooperation in Challenging Environment, Says Envoy

Islam Times - Moscow and Beijing will step up strategic cooperation in the current challenging environment, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said on Wednesday.

"At a pivotal moment in international relations, we are stepping up bilateral strategic cooperation," he said, addressing "Russia and China: New Era Cooperation" conference, TASS reported."Back to back, shoulder to shoulder ensuring international justice, China and Russia will pour positive energy into global governance, will make their contribution to maintaining peace and stability in the world."The two countries will continue deepening their cooperation irrespective of changes taking place in the global political environment, the diplomat said.