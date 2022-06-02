0
Thursday 2 June 2022 - 05:26

China Urges West to Stop Fueling Conflict in Ukraine

Story Code : 997273
"As for the situation in Ukraine, China […] insists that the US and other Western states stop fueling the fire and stop increasing unilateral sanctions [against Russia]," he stated during a briefing, CGTN reported.

The Chinese diplomat pointed out that Beijing "is using various channels" to maintain contacts with all interested sides.

"We call for a ceasefire and end of hostilities," the diplomat added.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request for aid from Donbass republics. After that, the US, the EU, the UK and a number of other states said they impose sanctions against Russian citizens and companies.

The mass exodus of international brands from the sanctions-hit country have reportedly forced Russian businesses to turn to Chinese goods to replace Western imports. The Chinese yuan may gain fresh impetus for internationalization just when growing tensions between Washington and Beijing are slowing that process.
