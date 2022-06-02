0
Thursday 2 June 2022 - 08:53

‘Israeli’ Occupation Committed 148 Violations against Palestinian Journalists in May

Story Code : 997327
In a statement on Wednesday, the Journalists Support Committee said the month of May witnessed a surge in attacks on Palestinian journalists by ‘Israeli’ occupation forces and settlers.

It termed the attacks as "an attempt to prevent Palestinian journalists from covering ‘Israeli’ assaults against Palestinians and their holy sites."

According to the NGO, the ‘Israeli’ violations varied from kidnapping, intimidation, shooting, verbal and physical assaults to car-ramming incidents.

It said 11 journalists were kidnapped by ‘Israeli’ occupation forces in the occupied West Bank during May, while the custody of five others was extended without trial.

"‘Israeli’ forces, in collaboration with settlers, disrupted the work of 61 journalists and media institutions while covering ‘Israeli’ violations in the cities of al-Quds, al-Khalil, and Jenin," it added.

The NGO also noted that the social media accounts of 11 Palestinian journalists were suspended for alleged violations of publication rules.

Last month, Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, was shot dead while covering an ‘Israeli’ military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

Palestinian officials and her employer, Al Jazeera, said she was killed by ‘Israeli’ forces.
