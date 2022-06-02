US Wants to Turn Ukraine into Colony, Not Independent Country: Russian Duma Speaker

Islam Times - The US leadership wants to make Ukraine its colony, squeeze all resources out of the country and use it to weaken Russia, Russia’s State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel.

As the politician noted, US President Joe Biden said that America wants to see "a democratic, independent, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine", he said, TASS reported."The US had eight years to make Ukraine 'democratic, independent, sovereign and prosperous', when after the coup d’etat American advisors and instructors were actually controlling the Kiev regime. But instead of developing the country, Ukraine, which has enormous potential, was plundered," the Duma speaker wrote, adding that in Ukraine during this period "unwanted media were closed, independent journalists were killed, political parties were banned," and "no one from the corrupt government thought about the Ukrainian people."Volodin said, "No, Washington does not need an independent Ukraine. The US leadership wants to make it its colony. To squeeze all the resources out of the country and use it exclusively to weaken Russia."According to Volodin, "The whole world has seen what (American) democracy has led to" in Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, and Yugoslavia."None of these states, which Washington also wanted to make democratic and prosperous, won. Exactly the opposite. The once-developing countries have fallen into chaos and devastation, their citizens facing a humanitarian catastrophe. For example, in Afghanistan, during twenty years of stay of the American troops more than 250,000 civilians were killed, the population became impoverished," he stated.