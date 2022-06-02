0
Thursday 2 June 2022 - 08:58

US Wants to Turn Ukraine into Colony, Not Independent Country: Russian Duma Speaker

Story Code : 997330
US Wants to Turn Ukraine into Colony, Not Independent Country: Russian Duma Speaker
As the politician noted, US President Joe Biden said that America wants to see "a democratic, independent, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine", he said, TASS reported.

"The US had eight years to make Ukraine 'democratic, independent, sovereign and prosperous', when after the coup d’etat American advisors and instructors were actually controlling the Kiev regime. But instead of developing the country, Ukraine, which has enormous potential, was plundered," the Duma speaker wrote, adding that in Ukraine during this period "unwanted media were closed, independent journalists were killed, political parties were banned," and "no one from the corrupt government thought about the Ukrainian people."

Volodin said, "No, Washington does not need an independent Ukraine. The US leadership wants to make it its colony. To squeeze all the resources out of the country and use it exclusively to weaken Russia."

According to Volodin, "The whole world has seen what (American) democracy has led to" in Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, and Yugoslavia.

"None of these states, which Washington also wanted to make democratic and prosperous, won. Exactly the opposite. The once-developing countries have fallen into chaos and devastation, their citizens facing a humanitarian catastrophe. For example, in Afghanistan, during twenty years of stay of the American troops more than 250,000 civilians were killed, the population became impoverished," he stated.
Comment


Featured Stories
China Urges West to Stop Fueling Conflict in Ukraine
China Urges West to Stop Fueling Conflict in Ukraine
Zionist Rabbi Says Gantz, Lapid Worse than Nazis
Zionist Rabbi Says Gantz, Lapid Worse than Nazis
2 June 2022
Kremlin Has No Trust in Ukraine’s Promises Not to Attack Russia with US-Made Rockets
Kremlin Has No Trust in Ukraine’s Promises Not to Attack Russia with US-Made Rockets
2 June 2022
US Wants to Turn Ukraine into Colony, Not Independent Country: Russian Duma Speaker
US Wants to Turn Ukraine into Colony, Not Independent Country: Russian Duma Speaker
2 June 2022
Russia’s Nuclear Forces Holding Drills NE Moscow
Russia’s Nuclear Forces Holding Drills NE Moscow
1 June 2022
Yemenis Use ‘Food-carrying Rockets’ To Help Saudi-blocked City: Report
Yemenis Use ‘Food-carrying Rockets’ To Help Saudi-blocked City: Report
1 June 2022
US to Provide Ukraine with Advanced Weapons : Biden
US to Provide Ukraine with Advanced Weapons : Biden
1 June 2022
Israeli Regime Forces Shot Dead Palestinian Woman in Occupied West Bank
Israeli Regime Forces Shot Dead Palestinian Woman in Occupied West Bank
1 June 2022
Blinken Discusses Iran
Blinken Discusses Iran's Nuclear Deal, Ukraine with Saudi FM
31 May 2022
Zionists
Zionists' Military Base Set on Fire in Al-Quds
31 May 2022
Ansarullah Leader Days Zionism is a Threat to All Muslims
Ansarullah Leader Days Zionism is a Threat to All Muslims
31 May 2022
Saudi Arabia, ‘Israel’ Preparing Major Diplomatic Meeting
Saudi Arabia, ‘Israel’ Preparing Major Diplomatic Meeting
31 May 2022
US Gives Up Plan to Open Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds: Report
US Gives Up Plan to Open Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds: Report
31 May 2022