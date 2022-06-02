Kremlin Has No Trust in Ukraine’s Promises Not to Attack Russia with US-Made Rockets

Islam Times - Moscow does not believe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s claims that Kiev will not attack Russian territory, should it obtain US-made long-range multiple launch rocket systems, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday.

"No," the spokesman said, answering a question whether the Kremlin trusts Zelensky’s words, TASS reported."In order to trust, there must be previous experience when such promises were fulfilled. Unfortunately, such experience is completely nonexistent," Peskov explained."On the contrary, the entire history of events proves that, starting with Zelensky’s main campaign promise to end the war in Ukraine’s southeast once and for all, [the promise] was not fulfilled, and the Minsk Agreements were not implemented, they sunk into oblivion, and by Ukraine’s fault at that," the spokesman pointed out."So we don’t really have any trust credit for the Ukrainian side," he added.On Tuesday, Zelensky stated in his interview for US’ Newsmax TV channel that Kiev has no intention to use US-made long-range multiple launch rocket systems to attack Russian territory.Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky could meet only to finalize "a certain document", yet the two sides suspended work on it long ago, Peskov also said."No one could ever exclude such a meeting a priori, but arrangements for it should be made. Putin and Zelensky could meet only to finalize a certain document, yet work on it was suspended rather long ago and has never been resumed," Peskov added.Russia has also accused the US of deliberately “adding fuel to the fire” by supplying advanced rocket systems to Ukraine.“The US is obviously holding the line that it will fight Russia to the last Ukrainian,” Peskov told reporters.He added that Moscow did not trust Kyiv not to use the weapons to fire into Russian territory.When asked how Russia would respond if Ukraine used US-supplied rockets to strike Russian territory, Peskov said, “Let’s not talk about worst-case scenarios.”The diplomat was commenting on the news that the US has decided to supply HIMARS multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine. Washington has insisted that the weapons system will not allow Ukrainian forces to attack Russia and argues it prevents a scenario in which Moscow would consider the US a party to the conflict.Russia attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.