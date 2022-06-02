Two Palestinians Martyred as Israeli Occupation Forces Raid Bethlehem, Jenin

Islam Times - A Palestinian was shot down by Israeli occupation forces at dawn on Thursday, raising the number of Palestinian martyred by Israeli fire to two in the latest hours.

Former Palestinian prisoner Ayman Mohaysen was martyred in clashes which erupted as Israeli occupation forces raided Dhaisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, Palestinian media reported, quoting local sources.The sources described the clashes as fierce, noting that Mohaysen was initially injured after being shot in his chest. He was transferred to hospital where he was announced martyred.Another Palestinian youth was injured during clashes in Dhaisheh camp.Hours earlier, Israeli occupation forces raided the town of Yabud, near Jenin, prompting clashes with Palestinian fighters who hurried to defend the town.One Palestinian was martyred while other six were injured in the raid which took place late on Wednesday, Palestine Today reported.