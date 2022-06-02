0
Thursday 2 June 2022 - 10:42

Two Palestinians Martyred as Israeli Occupation Forces Raid Bethlehem, Jenin

Story Code : 997345
Former Palestinian prisoner Ayman Mohaysen was martyred in clashes which erupted as Israeli occupation forces raided Dhaisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, Palestinian media reported, quoting local sources.

The sources described the clashes as fierce, noting that Mohaysen was initially injured after being shot in his chest. He was transferred to hospital where he was announced martyred.

Another Palestinian youth was injured during clashes in Dhaisheh camp.

Hours earlier, Israeli occupation forces raided the town of Yabud, near Jenin, prompting clashes with Palestinian fighters who hurried to defend the town.

One Palestinian was martyred while other six were injured in the raid which took place late on Wednesday, Palestine Today reported.
