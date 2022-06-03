0
Friday 3 June 2022 - 01:11

French Diplomats around World Go on Rare Strike

Story Code : 997436
French Diplomats around World Go on Rare Strike
Some French ambassadors and numerous diplomats, in posts ranging from Tokyo to the Middle East and Washington, have said they would honor the day-long strike. They want President Emmanuel Macron to scrap a plan to merge career diplomats with a larger body of civil servants, starting in January.

The action, announced by Macron in an April decree, will reportedly affect about 800 diplomats. Opponents claim that's just the beginning, Le Monde reported.

"We risk the disappearance of our professional diplomacy," a group of 500 diplomats, wrote in an open letter published last week in Le Monde. "Today, (diplomatic) agents (...) are convinced it is the very existence of the ministry that is now being called into question."

Union leaders said Thursday's job action is only the second strike by French diplomats in 20 years. A protest is planned near the imposing French foreign ministry complex known as the Quai d'Orsay, on the River Seine.

The government reform is meant to modernize and diversify France's diplomatic corps, which was created in the 16th century, and to bring down the walls of what some in the government see as an elite institution turned in on itself.

It will put diplomats into a large pool from all branches of public service, encouraging switches to other ministries and forcing personnel to compete with outsiders for prized diplomatic posts. Diplomats, however, say that their job requires specialization and expertise acquired over years in posts around the world − and has no room for amateurs.

Dominique de Villepin, a former prime minister and foreign minister known for an eloquent 2003 speech at the United Nations in which he declared French opposition to the US-led invasion of Iraq, labeled the pending reform in a tweet last month "A historic fault."

The Twitter hashtag, #diplo2metier, shows a number of ambassadors and diplomats around the world joining in or supporting Thursday's strike.
Comment


Featured Stories
China Urges West to Stop Fueling Conflict in Ukraine
China Urges West to Stop Fueling Conflict in Ukraine
Zionist Rabbi Says Gantz, Lapid Worse than Nazis
Zionist Rabbi Says Gantz, Lapid Worse than Nazis
2 June 2022
Kremlin Has No Trust in Ukraine’s Promises Not to Attack Russia with US-Made Rockets
Kremlin Has No Trust in Ukraine’s Promises Not to Attack Russia with US-Made Rockets
2 June 2022
US Wants to Turn Ukraine into Colony, Not Independent Country: Russian Duma Speaker
US Wants to Turn Ukraine into Colony, Not Independent Country: Russian Duma Speaker
2 June 2022
Russia’s Nuclear Forces Holding Drills NE Moscow
Russia’s Nuclear Forces Holding Drills NE Moscow
1 June 2022
Yemenis Use ‘Food-carrying Rockets’ To Help Saudi-blocked City: Report
Yemenis Use ‘Food-carrying Rockets’ To Help Saudi-blocked City: Report
1 June 2022
US to Provide Ukraine with Advanced Weapons : Biden
US to Provide Ukraine with Advanced Weapons : Biden
1 June 2022
Israeli Regime Forces Shot Dead Palestinian Woman in Occupied West Bank
Israeli Regime Forces Shot Dead Palestinian Woman in Occupied West Bank
1 June 2022
Blinken Discusses Iran
Blinken Discusses Iran's Nuclear Deal, Ukraine with Saudi FM
31 May 2022
Zionists
Zionists' Military Base Set on Fire in Al-Quds
31 May 2022
Ansarullah Leader Days Zionism is a Threat to All Muslims
Ansarullah Leader Days Zionism is a Threat to All Muslims
31 May 2022
Saudi Arabia, ‘Israel’ Preparing Major Diplomatic Meeting
Saudi Arabia, ‘Israel’ Preparing Major Diplomatic Meeting
31 May 2022
US Gives Up Plan to Open Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds: Report
US Gives Up Plan to Open Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds: Report
31 May 2022