UN Says Yemen Truce to Be Renewed

Islam Times - The United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen said on Thursday that Yemen’s warring parties have agreed to renew a nationwide truce for another two months.

“I commend the parties for taking these steps, and for agreeing to extend the truce,” Hans Grundberg said in a statement.“The truce represents a significant shift in the trajectory of the war and has been achieved through responsible and courageous decision making by the parties.”The ceasefire between Saudi-backed exiled government and the salvation government in Sanaa came into effect on April 2.It has been the first nationwide truce in six years in Yemen’s conflict.The announcement, which is the outcome of UN continuous and concerted efforts, came only few hours before the original truce was set to expire later on Thursday.