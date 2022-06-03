0
Friday 3 June 2022 - 04:22

Syria Welcomes Positive Results of Cooperation between Chinese Government and OHCHR

“The government of the Syrian Arab Republic reiterates its appreciation concerning the friendly stances adopted by People’s Republic of China in international forums regarding significant international issues, including those related to human rights, as they reflect the firm principles based on the rules of international law and the principles, objectives and provisions of the Charter of the United Nations that reject Western attempts to politicize human rights issues and exploit them as a tool for hegemony and interference in the internal affairs of UN member states and to undermine States’ sovereignty, political independence and national choice” Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said in a statement.

The ministry added that ” the Syrian government welcomes the positive results of cooperation between the Chinese government and (OHCHR) and the agreements that have been agreed upon through recent visit by the High Commissioner for Human Rights to upon an invitation by the Chinese government which implies the China’s keenness to enhance cooperation with (OHCHR) within the framework of respecting the principles and objectives of the UN away from politicizing and in support of the UN’ mandate related to human rights, which constitutes an important contribution of the People’s Republic of China to human rights issues at the international level.
