Saturday 4 June 2022 - 01:22

Bennett Calls For Action to Save ‘Israeli’ Government a Year after Its Formation

Story Code : 997581
About a year ago, ‘Israel’ reached one of the most difficult moments it has ever known, wrote Bennett.

We stood a few days before going to a fifth election campaign that would dismantle ‘Israel’, he said, “and then I made the most difficult and Zionist decision of my life: to form a national rescue government to rescue ‘Israel’ from chaos and return it to operation," said the prime minister.

He then highlighted connecting "with people with very different opinions from my own in order to save ‘Israel’."

Bennett stressed that at the moment there is only one side operating on the ground, "a noisy and deadly poison machine of [Otzma Yehudit head Itamar] Ben-Gvir, [Joint List chairman Ayman] Odeh, [opposition leader Benjamin] Netanyahu and [Religious Zionist head Betzalel] Smotrich, which uses violence, extortion and mass fake news."

The prime minister lamented that the "silent majority who are happy with a calm and functioning government, is indeed silent and takes everything for granted."
