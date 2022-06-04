0
Saturday 4 June 2022 - 01:24

US Capitol Riot Probe To Kick Off With Hearings on the Violence

The House of Representatives Committee investigating the riots announced that the first hearings will be held on June 9, with additional hearings set for the week after.

The committee – with seven Democrats and two Republicans – spent much of last year investigating the events preceding and driving the attack by thousands of Trump supporters, who stormed the building over his loss to US President Joe Biden.

Shortly before the riot, Trump delivered a provocative speech to supporters repeating his false claims that the election was stolen from him through widespread voting fraud, exhorting listeners to march on the Capitol and “fight like hell.”

The panel conducted more than 1,000 interviews, including many with close Trump associates and family members, former White House aides, and some lawmakers.

It also collected more than 125,000 records related to what the committee has called a conspiracy to overthrow the government.

The probe is focusing on efforts by Trump and his associates to promote his false election claims, with committee members suggesting that the fate of democracy in the United States is at stake.

Trump denies any wrongdoing and accused the Democratic-led committee and engaging in a political attack.

Four civilians died that day, one fatally shot by police and the others of natural causes. More than 100 police officers were injured, one dying the next day, and four officers committed suicide later.
