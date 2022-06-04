0
Saturday 4 June 2022 - 02:08

India: Activists Dub Gantz’s Visit ’Shameless’, Resent Growing Military Ties with ‘Israel’

Story Code : 997585
India: Activists Dub Gantz’s Visit ’Shameless’, Resent Growing Military Ties with ‘Israel’
Benny Gantz arrived in New Delhi on Thursday after his scheduled visit at the end of March was postponed due to “unavoidable reasons.”

Gantz and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh signed a military pact on Thursday and held discussions on expanding bilateral cooperation to mark 30 years of ties between them.

They expressed a desire to further develop military cooperation in a manner that harnesses Tel Aviv’s “technological advance and operational experience,” together with India’s “extraordinary development and production capabilities,” the joint statement said.

Gantz is accompanied by a delegation of military experts as well as representatives from the Zionist weapons industries, according to media reports.

Alarmed by the growing military cooperation between the two sides, activists in India have cautioned that it will have severe consequences for Palestinians as well as for India's minorities.

They described the visit as "shameless" and warned that the further entrenchment of the military-industrial complex between the two sides could not be ignored.

A report in the Middle East Eye quoted activist Amrit Wilson as saying that Gantz’s India visit “will no doubt lead to further purchases of weapons 'tried and tested' on Palestinians” and “to further militarize the Indian state which is killing Kashmiri Muslims and Dalits, Christians and Muslims in India.”

Wilson, who works with the South Asia Solidarity Group, said the visit was particularly damning given that there has been no resolution to the Pegasus spyware revelations that said the Narendra Modi government in New Delhi used software from ‘Israeli’ company NSO to hack the phones of around 300 Indians, including the leader of the opposition as well as activists and journalists.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden To Visit Saudi Arabia, To Meet ‘Pariah’ MBS
Biden To Visit Saudi Arabia, To Meet ‘Pariah’ MBS
Former Mossad Chief: “Israel” on Path to Self-destruction
Former Mossad Chief: “Israel” on Path to Self-destruction
3 June 2022
Turkey Sends Large Military Reinforcements to Northern Syria
Turkey Sends Large Military Reinforcements to Northern Syria
3 June 2022
China Urges West to Stop Fueling Conflict in Ukraine
China Urges West to Stop Fueling Conflict in Ukraine
2 June 2022
Zionist Rabbi Says Gantz, Lapid Worse than Nazis
Zionist Rabbi Says Gantz, Lapid Worse than Nazis
2 June 2022
Kremlin Has No Trust in Ukraine’s Promises Not to Attack Russia with US-Made Rockets
Kremlin Has No Trust in Ukraine’s Promises Not to Attack Russia with US-Made Rockets
2 June 2022
US Wants to Turn Ukraine into Colony, Not Independent Country: Russian Duma Speaker
US Wants to Turn Ukraine into Colony, Not Independent Country: Russian Duma Speaker
2 June 2022
Russia’s Nuclear Forces Holding Drills NE Moscow
Russia’s Nuclear Forces Holding Drills NE Moscow
1 June 2022
Yemenis Use ‘Food-carrying Rockets’ To Help Saudi-blocked City: Report
Yemenis Use ‘Food-carrying Rockets’ To Help Saudi-blocked City: Report
1 June 2022
US to Provide Ukraine with Advanced Weapons : Biden
US to Provide Ukraine with Advanced Weapons : Biden
1 June 2022
Israeli Regime Forces Shot Dead Palestinian Woman in Occupied West Bank
Israeli Regime Forces Shot Dead Palestinian Woman in Occupied West Bank
1 June 2022
Blinken Discusses Iran
Blinken Discusses Iran's Nuclear Deal, Ukraine with Saudi FM
31 May 2022
Zionists
Zionists' Military Base Set on Fire in Al-Quds
31 May 2022