Russian Envoy's Address to West: You Have a Long Record of Crimes

Islam Times - Russian envoy to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, says Western countries are using the International Criminal Court (ICC) as a political tool to cover up Washington's misdemeanors in Syria.

Speaking at a UN Security Council session in New York, the senior diplomat asserted that the US has perpetrated horrible crimes in Syria without any accountability and continues to occupy parts of the West Asian country’s territory.Nebenzya denounced blatant double standards exhibited by Western countries and their financial patronage of the ICC to exploit the Hague-based tribunal as a political tool to secure immunity for their military forces from prosecution over horrendous war crimes.“You have a long record of crimes. If you really want to condemn aggression, first condemn your military adventures and your bloodthirsty colonial wars against indigenous peoples. Start by holding yourself accountable. This step may bring us closer to ensuring a just world order in which there is no place for any self-exception,” Nebenzia said, addressing the Western countries.The senior Russian diplomat pointed to political pressure on the ICC, which he said may lead to inconsistent decisions on the Ukraine crisis that Moscow rejects.Nebenzia also strongly criticized the West's position on crimes being committed by neo-Nazi militia forces in Ukraine, stating that “justice becomes a plaything when the West praises the neo-Nazi crimes and describes them as heroes.”Last week, Nebenzya said US and European sanctions on Syria were to blame for Syria’s widespread humanitarian crisis.“Establishing fully-fledged peace and stability in that country is hindered by the illegal occupation by the US of a significant part” of Syria," the Russian UN ambassador said in New York during a UN Security Council meeting on May 25.He slammed “inhumane living conditions” and “havoc” in areas under effective US control, where authorities “plundered natural and agricultural resources".This is the "recipe for how to combat the global energy and food crisis, according to the American way", he added.