War's 100th Day: Ukraine Says 20% of Its Territory under Russian Control

Islam Times - Russian forces continue to push for full control of the breakaway Donbas region in eastern Ukraine as the military operation completes 100 days.

Kiev announced on Friday that Russian forces were now in control of one-fifth of the restive Ukrainian territory.“Today, about 20 percent of our territory is under the control," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Luxembourg lawmakers, in a candid acknowledgment of setbacks.Moscow is pushing for complete control of the Donbas region, where pro-Russia forces held parts of Luhansk and Donetsk Provinces even before the Russian military operation began in late February.On Thursday, Russian forces advanced deep into the ruined eastern factory city of Sievierodonetsk, one of the several urban hubs that lie on Russia's path to capturing Luhansk.Russia already controls about 80 percent of the key industrial city.Luhansk regional Governor, Sergiy Gaiday, has vowed that Ukrainian forces will fight “till the end.”In a Twitter post on Friday, Britain's Defense Ministry claimed that Moscow has failed to achieve its initial objectives to seize Kiev, but said it was achieving tactical success in Donbas and was controlling more than 90 percent of Luhansk.Russia launched the military operation in Ukraine in late February. Western countries have responded by supplying Ukraine with cash and heavy weaponry while imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russian officials and entities.Moscow has repeatedly warned that Western support would indefinitely prolong the war.On Friday, the Kremlin said Russia had achieved some results from its military campaign in Ukraine."Certain results have been achieved," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the first 100 days of what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.Russia says it sent its forces into Ukraine to defend residents of the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, from Kiev's military."In terms of ensuring their protection, measures are being taken and certain results have been achieved," Peskov said."Many settlements have been liberated from the pro-Nazi armed forces of Ukraine and directly from nationalist elements," he said."This work will continue until the time when all of the goals of the military operation are achieved."