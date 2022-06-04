0
Saturday 4 June 2022 - 10:12

Putin: US, EU Inflation Result of Unprecedented Money-Printing

Story Code : 997641
Putin: US, EU Inflation Result of Unprecedented Money-Printing
Putin further added that “Either way, it has nothing to do with Moscow or its actions in Ukraine.”

“Attempts to blame the turmoil in Ukraine for the skyrocketing cost of living in the West amount to dodging responsibility,” Putin said in a TV interview that followed his meeting with the African Union head Macky Sall in Sochi.

Pretty much all governments resorted to fiscal stimulus to support the population and enterprises affected by the Covid-19 lockdowns. Russia did so “much more carefully and precisely,” without disturbing the macroeconomic picture and fueling inflation, Putin argued. In the US, by contrast, the money supply grew by 38% – by $5.9 trillion – in less than two years, in what he termed the “unprecedented output of the printing press.”

Apparently, the US financial authorities assumed that since the dollar is the world currency, as in the old days, this would dissipate throughout the world economy and would not be noticeable in the States. It turned out that this was not the case.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen did the “decent” thing by admitting she was wrong about inflation, Putin said. “So, this is a mistake of the financial and economic authorities of the US, it has nothing to do with Russia's actions in Ukraine, not at all.”

In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Yellen said she did not fully understand the “unanticipated and large shocks to the economy that boosted energy and food prices, and supply bottlenecks” that ended up driving inflation. 

As for the EU, Putin suggested the inflation there was due to the “short-sighted policy” of the European Commission in the energy sector in promoting the “green agenda” out of climate concerns. The Europeans also rejected Russian proposals for long-term natural gas contracts, which drove up prices on the spot market, Putin said.

“Everything is interconnected,” the Russian leader said, noting that rising gas prices then “dramatically” drove up the price of fertilizer – among other things – and turned many industries unprofitable, forcing them to close.

For many European politicians, he said, this was a totally unexpected development. “But we warned about this, and this has nothing to do with any Russian military operation in the Donbass, nothing to do with it at all,” Putin said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden To Visit Saudi Arabia, To Meet ‘Pariah’ MBS
Biden To Visit Saudi Arabia, To Meet ‘Pariah’ MBS
Former Mossad Chief: “Israel” on Path to Self-destruction
Former Mossad Chief: “Israel” on Path to Self-destruction
3 June 2022
Turkey Sends Large Military Reinforcements to Northern Syria
Turkey Sends Large Military Reinforcements to Northern Syria
3 June 2022
China Urges West to Stop Fueling Conflict in Ukraine
China Urges West to Stop Fueling Conflict in Ukraine
2 June 2022
Zionist Rabbi Says Gantz, Lapid Worse than Nazis
Zionist Rabbi Says Gantz, Lapid Worse than Nazis
2 June 2022
Kremlin Has No Trust in Ukraine’s Promises Not to Attack Russia with US-Made Rockets
Kremlin Has No Trust in Ukraine’s Promises Not to Attack Russia with US-Made Rockets
2 June 2022
US Wants to Turn Ukraine into Colony, Not Independent Country: Russian Duma Speaker
US Wants to Turn Ukraine into Colony, Not Independent Country: Russian Duma Speaker
2 June 2022
Russia’s Nuclear Forces Holding Drills NE Moscow
Russia’s Nuclear Forces Holding Drills NE Moscow
1 June 2022
Yemenis Use ‘Food-carrying Rockets’ To Help Saudi-blocked City: Report
Yemenis Use ‘Food-carrying Rockets’ To Help Saudi-blocked City: Report
1 June 2022
US to Provide Ukraine with Advanced Weapons : Biden
US to Provide Ukraine with Advanced Weapons : Biden
1 June 2022
Israeli Regime Forces Shot Dead Palestinian Woman in Occupied West Bank
Israeli Regime Forces Shot Dead Palestinian Woman in Occupied West Bank
1 June 2022
Blinken Discusses Iran
Blinken Discusses Iran's Nuclear Deal, Ukraine with Saudi FM
31 May 2022
Zionists
Zionists' Military Base Set on Fire in Al-Quds
31 May 2022