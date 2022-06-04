0
Saturday 4 June 2022 - 10:12

‘Israeli’ Occupation Regime Approves Plan to Build 820 New Settler Units in Occupied Al-Quds

Story Code : 997642
According to the Palestinian Information Center [PIC], the occupied al-Quds Local Planning and Building Committee on Friday approved the plan, which will be implemented in two phases.

Later in the day, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas condemned the Zionist regime’s approval of the settlement scheme and described it as a “desperate attempt to extend control over al-Quds, obliterate its landmarks, and Judaize it.”

The new plan comes less than a month after the Tel Aviv occupation regime approved more than 4,000 new settler units in the occupied West Bank, marking the biggest number in settlement construction plans since President Joe Biden took office in the White House.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation entity advanced that plan on May 12, a day after the Zionist military demolished Palestinian homes in an area where hundreds of Palestinians face the threat of displacement by the regime in Tel Aviv. At the time, the move met widespread condemnation in Palestine and by the international community.

Meanwhile, the UN special coordinator for the Middle East ‘peace’ process urged the Tel Aviv regime to halt its settlement activities, saying they are a major obstacle to the so-called ‘peace.’

Critics label the Zionist settlement expansion policies as apartheid.
