Saturday 4 June 2022 - 10:14

China Slams US-Taiwan Trade Talks

Commenting after the US declared a new initiative to bolster trade earlier this week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Beijing “firmly opposes” all forms of official interaction with the island, arguing that diplomatic contacts should be arranged through the mainland alone.

“Lately the US has made frequent moves and kept devising schemes on Taiwan. They are nothing but attempts to breach the one-China principle, bolster ‘Taiwan independence’ separatists and disrupt peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” he said on Thursday, referring to Beijing’s official stance that Taipei is part of China-proper.

The Chinese government maintains that Washington has endorsed that principle in the past through a series of “joint communiques,” and that the “consensus of the international community” favors its current policy.

Ahead of a trip to Asia, US War Secretary Lloyd Austin recently told Japanese media that the conflict in Ukraine “won’t distract us from facing the challenges to a free, stable and secure Indo-Pacific region,” also suggesting that the US would step up military aid and training to Taiwan in the future. To date, the Biden administration has approved multiple arms transfers to the island, while the president himself has indicated that the US would come to Taiwan’s defense in the event of a Chinese attack. The American military, moreover, has performed regular sail-throughs in the disputed Taiwan Strait under Biden, repeatedly stoking the ire of Chinese officials.

Zhao said his country has “always firmly opposed US arms sales to China’s Taiwan region,” arguing such moves “gravely” violate “China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“If the US truly wants ‘a free, stable and secure Indo-Pacific region,’ then it should stop the erroneous practice of ganging up and stoking political antagonism and military confrontation in the region, and play a constructive role in enhancing mutual trust and cooperation among regional countries,” the spokesman added, addressing Austin’s comments directly.
