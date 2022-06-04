Blackout Reported in Syrian Town As Turkish Forces Shell Electricity Supply Line

Islam Times - A blackout was reported in the Syrian town of Tal Tamer and a number of villages in Hasakah province after Turkish forces shelled the 66 KV line that supplies a nearby station, SANA reported on Saturday.

According to the Director-General of Hasaka's Electricity Company, Anwar Akla, Turkish occupation forces fired artillery munitions on Um al-Keif village in Hasakah, breaking the 66 KV line that supplies Tal Tamer station, resulting in a complete blackout.He added the company is set to send technical staff to repair the damage as soon as possible.Meanwhile, the Syrian state media reported that a number of communities in the northern countryside of Raqqa were attacked by Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries on Friday.According to local reports, Turkish-backed militia groups fired artillery on Al-Dibs and its environs in the countryside of Ayn Issa town on Friday, causing material damage to homes, properties, and agricultural grounds.Turkey has deployed forces in Syria in violation of the Arab country's territorial integrity.Ankara-backed militants were deployed to northeastern Syria in October 2019 after Turkish military forces launched a long-threatened cross-border invasion in a declared attempt to push fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) away from border areas.Ankara views the US-backed YPG as a terrorist organization tied to the homegrown Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been seeking an autonomous Kurdish region in Turkey since 1984.