Germany Approves $107bn Fund to Modernize Its Armed Forces amid Ukraine Crisis

Islam Times - The German parliament has approved a €100bn ($107.2bn) military fund to modernize the country’s armed forces amid Russia’s ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

Deputies of the Bundestag lower house approved the measure on Friday after Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed the necessity for the creation of the fund, which is supposed to top up the regular military budget of around 50 billion euros over several years to help re-build the German military.Scholz hailed it as "a huge step" for the security of his country and Europe amid the raging war in Ukraine, which has already taken a heavy toll on the European economy and left Germany grappling with record inflation.The German government went as far as amending the constitution to create the fund in order to exempt it from Germany's so-called debt brake that enforces fiscal restraint.The approval required backing from the opposition as well as the ruling coalition in order to reach the two-thirds parliamentary majority needed for a constitutional change.The move faced strong opposition from Russia earlier on Friday, with the Kremlin accusing Germany of "remilitarization" as it moved to boost military budget, and saying Berlin would increase security risks."We take that as another confirmation that Berlin is on the path to a new re-militarisation," said Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.The Bundestag also passed on Friday a budget foreseeing 139 billion euros of new debt this year — Germany's second-highest-ever level — to cushion Europe's biggest economy against fallout from the Ukraine crisis.The budget required parliament to allow an exemption from Germany's debt brake for a third year in a row, with the new debt to go towards funding aid for households and companies struggling with high energy prices as a result of the Russian military campaign.