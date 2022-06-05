0
Sunday 5 June 2022 - 01:13

“Israeli”-Saudi Normalization: Open, No Need for Intermediary

Palti said, “Until five years ago, the Iranians mainly only had Hezbollah. In the past five years, they have succeeded in positioning themselves, and threatening ‘Israel’ in Yemen, Iraq, and Syria …. The answer is the Abraham Accords. I'm sure that Saudi Arabia will also join soon."

Reacting to Palti's comments, a senior Saudi source told “The Globes”: “‘Israel’ is always in a hurry. It will happen when the conditions are right. It's not certain that there will soon be a diplomatic agreement but it is clear that in other areas - trade, economics, sport and more, there is no problem with the ‘Israeli’-Saudi connection and it is clear that everywhere that interests meet we are working together and we already don't need any sort of intermediary."

According to the “Israeli” daily, “Such ties have been taking place for years but the major difference now is that they are in the open since the Abraham Accords rather than under the table. The establishment of ‘Israeli’ ties with the UAE and Bahrain took place in coordination with and the blessing of Saudi Arabia.”
