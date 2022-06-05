0
Sunday 5 June 2022 - 01:17

Cyprus Opposition Slams Gov’t for Hosting “Israeli” Drills: They’re Occupiers, Killers

Story Code : 997750
Cyprus Opposition Slams Gov’t for Hosting “Israeli” Drills: They’re Occupiers, Killers
This comes as the “Israeli” army wrapped up on Thursday a major military exercise in Cyprus, simulating a military ground offensive deep inside Lebanon in a war against Hezbollah.

According to the “Israeli” information, the Mediterranean island was chosen both for its terrain — mountainous along a coastal plain, like Lebanon — and its proximity to the Zionist entity. The drill simulated various difficulties in a ground assault, such as food, water, and ammunition supply; communication issues; and the general complications in operating in unfamiliar territory.

Meanwhile, the communist main opposition party Akel said Thursday that the move undermined Cyprus’ security and compared the “Israeli” army to the Turkish military that occupies the northern half of the divided island.

“Territories and cities of our country cannot be turned into training grounds for any foreign armies,” Akel said, according to the Cyprus Mail.

“On top of that, Cyprus should avoid cooperating with a foreign army with a history of occupation, colonization, war crimes and violation of international laws, all of which remind us of the Turkish occupation in the island,” the party said.

Apart from Akel, the Cyprus Mail also reported that there had been significant complaints from local residents over the noise produced by military vehicles and artillery fire.
Comment


Featured Stories
Imam Khomeini’s Movement Changes Global Equations: Islamic Jihad
Imam Khomeini’s Movement Changes Global Equations: Islamic Jihad
Ayatollah Khamenei: Imam Khomeini Helps Young Generation Find Its Way
Ayatollah Khamenei: Imam Khomeini Helps Young Generation Find Its Way
4 June 2022
Blackout Reported in Syrian Town As Turkish Forces Shell Electricity Supply Line
Blackout Reported in Syrian Town As Turkish Forces Shell Electricity Supply Line
4 June 2022
Activists Condemn Biden’s Visit to Saudi Arabia: We Feel Betrayed
Activists Condemn Biden’s Visit to Saudi Arabia: We Feel Betrayed
4 June 2022
Biden To Visit Saudi Arabia, To Meet ‘Pariah’ MBS
Biden To Visit Saudi Arabia, To Meet ‘Pariah’ MBS
3 June 2022
Former Mossad Chief: “Israel” on Path to Self-destruction
Former Mossad Chief: “Israel” on Path to Self-destruction
3 June 2022
Turkey Sends Large Military Reinforcements to Northern Syria
Turkey Sends Large Military Reinforcements to Northern Syria
3 June 2022
China Urges West to Stop Fueling Conflict in Ukraine
China Urges West to Stop Fueling Conflict in Ukraine
2 June 2022
Zionist Rabbi Says Gantz, Lapid Worse than Nazis
Zionist Rabbi Says Gantz, Lapid Worse than Nazis
2 June 2022
Kremlin Has No Trust in Ukraine’s Promises Not to Attack Russia with US-Made Rockets
Kremlin Has No Trust in Ukraine’s Promises Not to Attack Russia with US-Made Rockets
2 June 2022
US Wants to Turn Ukraine into Colony, Not Independent Country: Russian Duma Speaker
US Wants to Turn Ukraine into Colony, Not Independent Country: Russian Duma Speaker
2 June 2022
Russia’s Nuclear Forces Holding Drills NE Moscow
Russia’s Nuclear Forces Holding Drills NE Moscow
1 June 2022
Yemenis Use ‘Food-carrying Rockets’ To Help Saudi-blocked City: Report
Yemenis Use ‘Food-carrying Rockets’ To Help Saudi-blocked City: Report
1 June 2022