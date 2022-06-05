0
Sunday 5 June 2022 - 02:15

50 People Hospitalized amid Clashes in Armenia

Armenian police said 50 people were hospitalized, including 34 officers, and 11 were detained, RT reported.

They said officers were pelted with rocks and other projectiles as protesters marched on the main government building and blockaded it for more than two hours, demanding the authorities take a tougher stance against the country’s neighbor, the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The wave of protests started in late April, with activists camping outside government buildings in the capital. On Friday, they once again called for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to step down, branding him “a traitor.”

The opposition parties wanted parliament to adopt a declaration saying the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh will never be part of Azerbaijan.

However, pro-Pashinyan lawmakers refused to attend the parliamentary session on Friday afternoon. The opposition announced that new protests will be held on Saturday evening.
