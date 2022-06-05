0
Sunday 5 June 2022 - 02:25

Borrell: Possibility of JCPOA Revival Shrinking but 'Extra Effort' Can Still Lead to Agreement

"The possibility to strike a deal and return to #JCPOA is shrinking. But we still can do it with an extra effort," the European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said in a post on his Twitter on Saturday, referring to the deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Borrell said he had spoken again with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian after his telephone conversation with the top Iranian diplomat on the JCPOA developments on Friday.

The top EU diplomat added that as coordinator, he stands "ready any time to facilitate a solution to the latest outstanding issues."

Amir-Abdollahian on Friday told Borrell that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s chief Rafael Grossi's visit to Israel ahead of the Monday meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors went against the agency’s principles of observing impartiality and maintaining its technical and professional status.

The FM added that Iran was resolute on achieving a “good, strong and endurable” agreement with the five remaining parties to the JCPOA on the deal's revival and the removal of sanctions against Tehran.

The top Iranian diplomat also rebuked the recent move by the United States and the three European signatories to the JCPOA to prepare a resolution urging Tehran to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog, saying it was a “hasty and unconstructive” behavior that contravenes diplomacy and would further complicate the Vienna talks.

Anti-Iran resolution at Board of Governors meeting to make JCPOA revival elusive: Russia 

Head of the Russian negotiating team Mikhail Ulyanov on Saturday warned against the adverse consequences of the adoption of an anti-Iran resolution during the next week meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, urging the EU to take further "diplomatic efforts" instead of preparing a resolution to help reach a final agreement on the JCPOA revival.

" If next week the #IAEA BoG adopts the Western resolution on #Iran, the prospects of successful completion of the #ViennaTalks and restoration of #JCPOA will become more elusive," Ulyanov, who serves as Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, said in a tweet.
