Sunday 5 June 2022 - 02:26

In Days of Ukraine War, Moscow Summons Managers of US Media Outlets

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday “the heads of the Moscow offices of all American media will be invited to the press center of the Russian Foreign Ministry” on Monday. Zakharova said they will be notified about the “consequences of their government's hostile line in the media sphere.”

“If the work of the Russian media – operators and journalists – is not normalized in the United States, the most stringent measures will inevitably follow.”

Moscow says the West is placing unfair restrictions on Russian media overseas.

The United States has imposed sanctions against some Russian TV stations, accusing them of spreading ‘disinformation’ to bolster the war in Ukraine. The US Department of State says the Kremlin is engaged in “a full assault on media freedom.”

In May, Russian lawmakers passed a bill that authorizes prosecutors to shut foreign media bureaus in Moscow if a Western country has been “unfriendly” to Russian media.

Also in March, Russia restricted access to the websites of several foreign news organizations, including the BBC, Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Deutsche Welle, for spreading ‘fake’ information about the war in Ukraine. The move came after the European Union and Britain blocked Russian media.
