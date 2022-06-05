Official: Ukraine Wants to Bolster Military Position Before Resuming Talks with Russia

Islam Times - Ukraine wants to strengthen its positions on the ground with the help of new weapons deliveries from the West before it resumes peace talks with Russia, Ukrainian Negotiator David Arakhamia said.

“Our armed forces are ready to use (the new weapons)…and then I think we can initiate a new round of talks from a strengthened position,” he told Ukraine national television, Reuters reported.Ukraine said it had recaptured a chunk of the industrial city of Severodonetsk in the Luhansk region, the focus of a Russian offensive to take the Eastern Donbas region.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, with the idea to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country, which has long pursued membership in the NATO alliance.Since the start of the conflict, Ukraine has enjoyed increasing arms deliveries from across the Western world, ranging from its immediate neighbours such as Poland to distant nations like Australia and Canada.Commenting on Western arms deliveries to Ukraine, Moscow has described them as “pouring oil on the fire”. Officials have also warned that NATO is “in essence at war” with Moscow, adding that the shipments to Kiev would be a “legitimate target” for Russian forces.