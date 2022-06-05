Russia Says It Struck Artillery Training Center with Foreign Staff Outside Sumy

Islam Times - Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov on Saturday said Russia’s high-precision air-launched missiles struck a Ukrainian artillery training center with foreign instructors outside Sumy, 27 clusters of troops and ammunition and two command posts.

"High-precision air-launched missiles struck a Ukrainian artillery training center with foreign instructors in the area of the Stetsovka settlement of the Sumy Region," he said, TASS reported.The spokesman said foreign instructors used the center to tarin Ukrainians on using operating 155-mm M777 Howitzers.Konashenkov said a foreign mercenary based was destroyed by a missile strike in the Dachnoye district of the Odessa region."In addition, 27 clusters of troops and military equipment of the armed forces of Ukraine were hit, and two command posts of the armed forces of Ukraine, six depots of missile and artillery weapons, ammunition and fuel in the areas of the settlements of Vesyoloye and Bakhmut of the Donetsk People's Republic, Spornoye, Podlesnoye and Loskutovka of the Lugansk People's Republic were destroyed," he said.Konashenkov said Russia’s armed forces have destroyed 187 Ukrainian planes, 1,104 drones, 3,406 tanks and armored vehicles and 466 multiple launch rocket systems since the start of the special military operation."In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the following targets have been destroyed: 187 aircraft and 129 helicopters, 1,104 unmanned aerial vehicles, 328 air defense systems, 3,406 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 466 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,769 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 3,405 special military vehicles," he said.He added Russia’s drones, army and tactical aircraft destroyed more than 400 Ukrainian nationalists and four Grad MLR systems."Tactical, army and unmanned aviation struck 54 clusters of Ukrainian troops and military equipment," he said, adding, "A total of more than 400 nationalists were killed in the aviation strikes."Russian aviation also destroyed 20 tanks and armored vehicles and four BM-21 Grad MLR systems, he said.