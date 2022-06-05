0
Sunday 5 June 2022 - 04:33

Report: US, EU Discussed Potential Conditions for Truce in Ukraine

Story Code : 997761
According to the sources, Ukraine did not take part in these discussions. Meanwhile, CNN sources did not name any specific frameworks that the discussions were happening in, but they underscored that Washington does not intend to put pressure on Kiev to surrender territories.

The Italian initiative on the potential truce found no support, CNN sources said.

They also noted that, despite these consultations, Washington currently sees no readiness for a truce in the sides of the conflict. However, an alternative to an agreement would be an indefinite prolonging of the conflict, which leads to growing problems in the global economy.

Meanwhile, the US hopes that it will be able to support Ukraine long enough for the conflict to end in a peace settlement, not in a total capitulation.

Earlier, Italy’s La Repubblica reported that Italy presented the UN and the G7 its proposals on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, which implies a ceasefire and an agreement on the "disputed territories", as well as a multilateral agreement on guarantees of security in Europe.

 
