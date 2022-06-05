0
Sunday 5 June 2022 - 04:44

Iran to Commemorate 'Khordad 15 Upraising'

Story Code : 997762
Iran to Commemorate
Tomorrow, June 5, coincided with the historic upraise of the late Founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, against the regime of Shah in 1963.

June 5, 1963, is a turning point in Iranian history; the beginning of the Islamic movement of the Iranian nation and an end to 2,500 years of monarchy. 

On such a day, Shah's agents stormed into Imam Khomeini's house and arrested him in the wake of his reveling speech against the regime in Qom's Feiziyyeh Seminary School.

In 1963, Imam Khomeini uncovered the Pahlavi regime's crimes and ties with the Israeli government on Ashura day.    

In response to the arrest of Imam Khomeini, people in different cities of Iran staged large-scale demonstrations against the Shah's regime.

Meanwhile, the regime's troops brutally stormed into Feiziyyeh School and arrested, beat, and killed a large group of people. 

The tragedy was the starting point of an all-around upraise against the ruling regime, preparing the ground for forming the intellectual, political, and social foundations of the Islamic Revolution. 

The upraise ended in 1979 with the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Today, June 4, is the demise anniversary of the late Founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, whose Islamic Revolution is nowhere in the world without Khomeini's name.
